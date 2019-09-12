unews
Up Next

Know your candidates: Pete Buttigieg

Know your candidates: Kamala Harris

As part of our #UNews look at the major #Democratic candidates and how their platform could impact #Latinos, here’s Carolina Rosario with a look at California Senator and presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

You can also watch:

Know_your_candidates__Kamala_Harris

You are watching

Sep 12, 2019

Know your candidates: Kamala Harris

Know_your_candidates__Pete_Buttigieg

2:37

Sep 12, 2019

Know your candidates: Pete Buttigieg

Mexican_man_missing_while_in_the_US_on_w

2:05

Sep 11, 2019

Mexican man missing while in the US on work visa

Meet_the_young_Latina_who_has_big_plans_

3:52

Sep 11, 2019

Meet the young Latina who has big plans for the...

Know_your_candidates__Bernie_Sanders

2:27

Sep 11, 2019

Know your candidates: Bernie Sanders

Know_your_candidates__Joe_Biden

2:33

Sep 11, 2019

Know your candidates: Joe Biden

New_York_issues_subpoenas_to_three_compa

2:05

Sep 11, 2019

New York issues subpoenas to three companies amid...

Providence_Mayor_Jorge_Elorza_sparks_deb

4:53

Sep 11, 2019

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza sparks debate after...

Celebrities_lend_a_helping_hand_after_Hu

3:17

Sep 11, 2019

Celebrities lend a helping hand after Hurricane...

Beto O’Rourke

2:25

Sep 10, 2019

Know your Democratic candidate: Beto O’Rourke

Know your candidates: Kamala Harris

As part of our #UNews look at the major #Democratic candidates and how their platform could impact #Latinos, here’s Carolina Rosario with a look at California Senator and presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings