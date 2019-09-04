unews
Up Next

The American Red Cross speaks to UNews about how to help Dorian survivors

Coast Guard suspends search for California boat fire victims

The Coast Guard is suspending its search for victims while investigators are trying to find out what caused the maritime tragedy. Juan Carlos Gonzalez has the details.

You can also watch:

Coast_Guard_suspends_search_for_Californ

You are watching

Sep 04, 2019

Coast Guard suspends search for California boat...

The_American_Red_Cross_speaks_to_UNews_a

4:47

Sep 04, 2019

The American Red Cross speaks to UNews about how...

Acting_DHS_Secretary_says_there_will_be_

2:02

Sep 04, 2019

Acting DHS Secretary says there will be no raids...

Guatemalan_presidential_candidate_arrest

1:35

Sep 04, 2019

Guatemalan presidential candidate arrested for...

Hurricane_Dorian_continues_battering_the

2:50

Sep 03, 2019

Hurricane Dorian continues battering the Bahamas

At_least_25_people_killed_in_California_

1:53

Sep 03, 2019

At least 25 people killed in California charter...

Trump_seen_golfing_at_his_club_as_Dorian

3:17

Sep 03, 2019

Trump seen golfing at his club as Dorian heads...

New_Chinese_tariffs_could_affect_the_hol

2:13

Sep 03, 2019

New Chinese tariffs could affect the holiday...

Trump_administration_ready_to_enforce_ne

2:38

Sep 03, 2019

Trump administration ready to enforce new...

People_in_Mexico_City_are_combining_yoga

2:18

Sep 03, 2019

People in Mexico City are combining yoga and...

Coast Guard suspends search for California boat fire victims

The Coast Guard is suspending its search for victims while investigators are trying to find out what caused the maritime tragedy. Juan Carlos Gonzalez has the details.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings