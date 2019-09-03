unews
Up Next

Maity Interiano joins hurricane hunter airplane crew tracking Dorian

People in Mexico City are combining yoga and drinking beer

In Mexico, there is a new way of doing exercise: yoga with a refreshing glass of beer. Paulina Gomez has more on why some yoga fans prefer their sessions with the help of a frosty beverage.

You can also watch:

People_in_Mexico_City_are_combining_yoga

You are watching

Sep 03, 2019

People in Mexico City are combining yoga and...

Maity_Interiano_joins_hurricane_hunter_a

4:17

Sep 03, 2019

Maity Interiano joins hurricane hunter airplane...

Trump_is_having_tent_courthouses_built_a

3:15

Aug 30, 2019

Trump is having tent courthouses built along the...

AMLO_says_a_spy_camera_was_found_at_his_

2:03

Aug 30, 2019

AMLO says a spy camera was found at his office

NOAA_sends_first_all_female_hurricane_hu

3:57

Aug 30, 2019

NOAA sends first all-female hurricane hunter crew...

Claims_process_now_open_in__12_million_M

2:02

Aug 30, 2019

Claims process now open in $12 million Motel 6...

A_group_in_Mexico_develops_electronic_ga

2:22

Aug 30, 2019

A group in Mexico develops electronic games for...

Red_Cross_explains_how_to_prepare_as_Dor

3:50

Aug 30, 2019

Red Cross explains how to prepare as Dorian...

CBP_agents_find_bodies_of_three_people_w

1:47

Aug 28, 2019

CBP agents find bodies of three people who died...

Migrants_getting_life_saving_medical_car

2:08

Aug 28, 2019

Migrants getting life-saving medical care no...

People in Mexico City are combining yoga and drinking beer

In Mexico, there is a new way of doing exercise: yoga with a refreshing glass of beer. Paulina Gomez has more on why some yoga fans prefer their sessions with the help of a frosty beverage.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings