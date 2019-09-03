People in Mexico City are combining yoga and drinking beer
In Mexico, there is a new way of doing exercise: yoga with a refreshing glass of beer. Paulina Gomez has more on why some yoga fans prefer their sessions with the help of a frosty beverage.
In Mexico, there is a new way of doing exercise: yoga with a refreshing glass of beer. Paulina Gomez has more on why some yoga fans prefer their sessions with the help of a frosty beverage.
You can also watch:
In Mexico, there is a new way of doing exercise: yoga with a refreshing glass of beer. Paulina Gomez has more on why some yoga fans prefer their sessions with the help of a frosty beverage.
Clickhere
to see local listings