In northern California, a group of Colombian tech workers are breaking new ground when it comes to the food delivery business. The secret? Robots! Luis Megid explains.

Food delivery robots working at several American universities

In northern California, a group of Colombian tech workers are breaking new ground when it comes to the food delivery business. The secret? Robots! Luis Megid explains.

