unews
Up Next

New trend: Rent pets instead of owning them

Discounted DACA tuition rate available to more students

In Arizona, a new program for ‘dreamers’ could help many realize their life-long dream of going to college. Dulce Mascareño reports.

You can also watch:

Bolsonaro_says_he_will_reject__20_millio

You are watching

Aug 27, 2019

Bolsonaro says he will reject $20 million of...

New_trend__Rent_pets_instead_of_owning_t

2:37

Aug 27, 2019

New trend: Rent pets instead of owning them

Latinx_actors_make_up_only_4_5__of_speak

4:20

Aug 27, 2019

Latinx actors make up only 4.5% of speaking roles...

One_of_the_first_DACA_recipients_is_in_I

2:33

Aug 26, 2019

One of the first DACA recipients is in ICE custody

Venezuelans_turn_to_comedy_to_alleviate_

2:15

Aug 26, 2019

Venezuelans turn to comedy to alleviate the...

Trump_announces_trade_talks_are_back_on_

2:45

Aug 26, 2019

Trump announces trade talks are back on between...

Environmentalists_say_humans_are_to_blam

5:27

Aug 26, 2019

Environmentalists say humans are to blame for...

Straight_Pride_supporters_met_by_counter

2:08

Aug 26, 2019

Straight Pride supporters met by...

New_Jersey_schools_install_bulletproof_d

2:37

Aug 26, 2019

New Jersey schools install bulletproof doors in...

Trump_heads_to_G7_summit_in_France_as_re

2:38

Aug 23, 2019

Trump heads to G7 summit in France as recession...

Discounted DACA tuition rate available to more students

In Arizona, a new program for ‘dreamers’ could help many realize their life-long dream of going to college. Dulce Mascareño reports.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings