A First Look: Who Killed Malcolm X?

On February 21st, 1965, Malcolm X was murdered in New York City. Within days the NYPD had three suspects in custody. Those men were subsequently tried, found guilty, and sentenced to prison. But only one of those suspects ever confessed, and the other two men insisted they were innocent of the crime. Activist Abdur Rahman Muhammad was always unsettled by his understanding of the case. The more he dug into police records, FBI files, and city archives, the more he became convinced a great injustice had been committed in the arrest and conviction of these two men. Now, after years of pursuing the case, Muhammad stands on the brink of uncovering who may have fired the fatal shot that brought down the civil rights icon. As new links are revealed about the Nation of Islam, the New York police department and the FBI, can he finally discover who really killed Malcolm X?