The importance of the power of divisive language
In order to understand the power of divisive language, UNews spoke to Annie Abbott, a professor at the Department of Spanish and Portuguese in the University of Illinois, at Urbana-Champaign.
In order to understand the power of divisive language, UNews spoke to Annie Abbott, a professor at the Department of Spanish and Portuguese in the University of Illinois, at Urbana-Champaign.
You can also watch:
In order to understand the power of divisive language, UNews spoke to Annie Abbott, a professor at the Department of Spanish and Portuguese in the University of Illinois, at Urbana-Champaign.
Clickhere
to see local listings