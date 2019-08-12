unews
The impact of raids on local communities

Protesters took the streets of NYC to demand changes to ICE policies

More than one hundred people were arrested this weekend in Manhattan, after a rally against the Trump administration’s immigration policies. Giselle Robles has the details.

