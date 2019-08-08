unews
ICE raids in Mississippi leave devastated children without their parents

The ICE raids in Mississippi have left dozens of children without parents and families in disarray, worried about the future. Lorraine Caceres reports from Mississippi.

Aug 08, 2019

ICE raids in Mississippi leave devastated children without their parents

