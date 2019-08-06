unews
Mitch McConnell’s lack of action on gun legislation in the spotlight

Protesters are at the White House demanding stronger gun laws

Today hundreds of activists gathered outside the White House to protest gun violence and to make their voices heard against this weekend’s violence. Luis Megid has the latest.

