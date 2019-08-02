unews
Activists volunteer to track possible ICE violations

President Trump hit the campaign trail hoping to sway voters

Barely 24 hours after the conclusion of the latest Democratic primary debates, President Trump hit the campaign trail in Ohio. Andrea Linares has the details.

