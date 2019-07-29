unews
Shark attack victim helps people who struggle to live with prosthetics

Narcos jewelry goes on auction in Mexico

The Mexican government is selling off jewelry that belonged to drug traffickers and putting that money back into the community. Natalia Meneses-Alis has the highlights of the event.

Narcos_jewelry_goes_on_auction_in_Mexico

Jul 29, 2019

