A new low-cost housing alternative for the high cost of living in the U.S.

An online census: a step in the right direction or a logistical challenge?

The 2020 census will be available via the internet which raises the question of how to get forms to people in underserved communities. Blanca Rosa Vilchez reports for UNews.

An online census: a step in the right direction or a logistical challenge?

