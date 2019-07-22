Deadly heat wave affects tens of millions of people across the U.S.
Extreme temperatures are breaking records and causing misery for many. Peggy Carranza has the latest from a sweltering New York City.
Extreme temperatures are breaking records and causing misery for many. Peggy Carranza has the latest from a sweltering New York City.
You can also watch:
Extreme temperatures are breaking records and causing misery for many. Peggy Carranza has the latest from a sweltering New York City.
Clickhere
to see local listings