Millions of people in the United States could be exposed to temperatures of 127 degrees Fahrenheit or more in less than 20 years. That’s according to a new report titled – “Killer Heat in the United States; climate choices and the future of dangerously hot days,” Juan Declet-Barreto, co-author of the report and climate scientist at the “Union of Concerned Scientists” spoke to UNews about the study’s main takeaways.