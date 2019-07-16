unews
Secretive database to identify migrants affiliated to gangs

Book vending machines coming soon to New York City

When you think of vending machines, you probably think of a machine where you can buy snacks or drinks. But these new machines are full of free books for everyone. Peggy Carranza has the details.

Jul 16, 2019

Book vending machines coming soon to New York City

