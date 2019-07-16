Epstein’s mysterious passport found during search after his arrest

Today, during Jeffrey Epstein’s hearing, we learned that investigators searching his home after his arrest found an expired foreign passport that showed what appeared to be Epstein’s photo under a different name. He will remain behind bars as a federal judge mulls whether to grant bail on charges he sexually abused underage girls. Conchita Sarnoff, a journalist and author of ‘Trafficking’ a book on the Epstein case spoke to UNews about these latest developments.