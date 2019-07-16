unews
Today, during Jeffrey Epstein’s hearing, we learned that investigators searching his home after his arrest found an expired foreign passport that showed what appeared to be Epstein’s photo under a different name. He will remain behind bars as a federal judge mulls whether to grant bail on charges he sexually abused underage girls. Conchita Sarnoff, a journalist and author of ‘Trafficking’ a book on the Epstein case spoke to UNews about these latest developments.

Epstein’s mysterious passport found during search after his arrest

