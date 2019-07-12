unews
Prosecutors seeking harshest sentence for ‘El Chapo’ Guzman

Life in prison is not sufficient punishment for Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera according to prosecutors who want to add 30 years to his sentence. Blanca Rosa Vilches has the story.

ICE students 2

5:45

Jul 12, 2019

Hispanic student enrollment decreases after ICE...

Ally_Brooke__from_Fifth_Harmony_to_solo_

3:55

Jul 12, 2019

Ally Brooke, from Fifth Harmony to solo artist

ICE_Raids_expected_to_begin_this_weekend

3:35

Jul 11, 2019

ICE Raids expected to begin this weekend

Guatemalan_mother_described_her_baby___s

3:15

Jul 11, 2019

Mother described her baby’s death after release...

Family_of_11_year_old_migrant_boy_who_su

2:03

Jul 11, 2019

Family of 11-year-old migrant boy who survived...

Fusion___s_Town_Hall_in_Wisconsin_with_D

3:17

Jul 11, 2019

Fusion’s Town Hall in Wisconsin with Democrat...

Pablo_Lyle_requested____Stand_Your_Groun

2:27

Jul 11, 2019

Pablo Lyle requested ‘Stand Your Ground’ hearing

US_Navy_providing_medical_care_for_South

4:23

Jul 11, 2019

US Navy providing medical care for South America...

Americans_crossing_the_southern_border_c

2:58

Jul 11, 2019

Americans crossing the southern border chasing...

