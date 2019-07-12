unews
Up Next

Univision-LULAC Town Hall Democratic candidates' performance

ICE agents arriving in cities in advance of raids

In some cities ICE agents are already arriving in preparation for the announced raids. Carolina Rosario is on her way to one of those cities, Immokalee, Florida and spoke to UNews about the latest.

You can also watch:

ICE_agents_arriving_in_cities_in_advance

You are watching

Jul 12, 2019

ICE agents arriving in cities in advance of raids

How_Democratic_party_candidates_fared_at

2:45

Jul 12, 2019

Univision-LULAC Town Hall Democratic candidates'...

Cubans_turn_to_social_media_to_further_c

4:22

Jul 12, 2019

Cubans turn to social media to further causes

Prosecutors_seeking_harshest_sentence_fo

2:08

Jul 12, 2019

Prosecutors seeking harshest sentence for ‘El...

ICE students 2

5:45

Jul 12, 2019

Hispanic student enrollment decreases after ICE...

Ally_Brooke__from_Fifth_Harmony_to_solo_

3:55

Jul 12, 2019

Ally Brooke, from Fifth Harmony to solo artist

ICE_Raids_expected_to_begin_this_weekend

3:35

Jul 11, 2019

ICE Raids expected to begin this weekend

Guatemalan_mother_described_her_baby___s

3:15

Jul 11, 2019

Mother described her baby’s death after release...

Family_of_11_year_old_migrant_boy_who_su

2:03

Jul 11, 2019

Family of 11-year-old migrant boy who survived...

Fusion___s_Town_Hall_in_Wisconsin_with_D

3:17

Jul 11, 2019

Fusion’s Town Hall in Wisconsin with Democrat...

ICE agents arriving in cities in advance of raids

In some cities ICE agents are already arriving in preparation for the announced raids. Carolina Rosario is on her way to one of those cities, Immokalee, Florida and spoke to UNews about the latest.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings