Mexico accusing Louis Vuitton of cultural appropriation

Guatemalan migrant boy survives attack by kidnappers

In Mexico, there was a tragic end for one migrant family from Guatemala who were ambushed by kidnappers. Only an 11-year-old boy survived the brutal attack. Tangni Noriega has the story.

