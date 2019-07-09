unews
Organization preparing immigrants for ICE Raids

Organization preparing immigrants for ICE Raids

The Trump administration’s threatened immigration raids hang over the heads of many undocumented immigrants. One organization is taking steps to prepare. Dulce Castellanos has more.

Organization_preparing_immigrants_for_IC

The Trump administration’s threatened immigration raids hang over the heads of many undocumented immigrants. One organization is taking steps to prepare. Dulce Castellanos has more.

