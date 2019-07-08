unews
Up Next

Teenage boy lost his sight after being shot by police in Venezuela

Baby Archie’s controversial christening

Archie, the royal baby, was baptized over the weekend. And mom and dad – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing criticism for how they handled the event. Pablo Monzalvo has the details.

You can also watch:

Baby_Archie___s_controversial_christenin

You are watching

Jul 08, 2019

Baby Archie’s controversial christening

Teenage_boy_lost_his_sight_after_being_s

2:25

Jul 03, 2019

Teenage boy lost his sight after being shot by...

The_bottle_cap_challenge_is_taking_socia

2:28

Jul 03, 2019

The bottle cap challenge is taking social media...

In_New_York__a_community_came_together_t

2:57

Jul 03, 2019

In New York, a community came together today to...

ACLU_sues_over_Florida_Law_that_requires

5:15

Jul 03, 2019

ACLU sues over Florida Law that requires felons...

Wapea__a_fusion_of_sounds_from_the_Carib

3:38

Jul 03, 2019

Wapea, a fusion of sounds from the Caribbean and...

Controversial_military_parade_celebratin

2:27

Jul 03, 2019

Controversial military parade celebrating this...

How_much_the_Trump___s_July_4th_extravag

4:32

Jul 03, 2019

How much the Trump’s July 4th extravaganza will...

DHS_chief_warns____If_Congress_doesn___t

3:08

Jul 03, 2019

DHS: ‘If Congress doesn’t act soon, the...

Protests_erupt_as_new_evidence_of_the_co

2:28

Jul 03, 2019

Protests erupt as pictures of the condition in...

Baby Archie’s controversial christening

Archie, the royal baby, was baptized over the weekend. And mom and dad – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing criticism for how they handled the event. Pablo Monzalvo has the details.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings