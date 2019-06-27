Mexican woman holds the most swimming records in Mexico
“It’s never too late” said Maria Eugenia Walls, who at 58 began her swimming career. Now, at 82, she has the most swimming medals in Mexican history. Azul Alvarez has her story.
“It’s never too late” said Maria Eugenia Walls, who at 58 began her swimming career. Now, at 82, she has the most swimming medals in Mexican history. Azul Alvarez has her story.
You can also watch:
“It’s never too late” said Maria Eugenia Walls, who at 58 began her swimming career. Now, at 82, she has the most swimming medals in Mexican history. Azul Alvarez has her story.
Clickhere
to see local listings