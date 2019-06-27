unews
Up Next

New allegations of sexual abuse against church leader

Mexican woman holds the most swimming records in Mexico

“It’s never too late” said Maria Eugenia Walls, who at 58 began her swimming career. Now, at 82, she has the most swimming medals in Mexican history. Azul Alvarez has her story.

You can also watch:

Mexican_woman_holds_the_most_swimming_re

You are watching

Jun 27, 2019

Mexican woman holds the most swimming records in...

New_allegations_of_sexual_abuse_against_

2:17

Jun 27, 2019

New allegations of sexual abuse against church...

Univision_News_Poll__Neither_Republicans

2:48

Jun 26, 2019

Neither Republicans nor Democrats are reaching...

Marianne_Williamson_wants_a_Department_o

3:38

Jun 26, 2019

Marianne Williamson wants a Department of Peace...

Bernie_Sanders_commented_on_the_new_Univ

4:13

Jun 26, 2019

Bernie Sanders commented on the Univision News...

At_least_100_children_were_returned_to_o

1:53

Jun 26, 2019

At least 100 children were returned to overcrowd...

Robert_Mueller_to_testify_publicly_befor

2:32

Jun 26, 2019

Robert Mueller to testify publicly before...

Elizabeth_Warren_held_a_Town_Hall_in_Mia

4:18

Jun 26, 2019

Elizabeth Warren held a Town Hall in Miami, Florida

Haunting_photograph_highlighting_dangers

3:37

Jun 26, 2019

Haunting photograph highlighting dangers faced by...

What___s_a_stake_for_the_first_2020_Demo

4:28

Jun 26, 2019

The first 2020 Democratic presidential debate

Mexican woman holds the most swimming records in Mexico

“It’s never too late” said Maria Eugenia Walls, who at 58 began her swimming career. Now, at 82, she has the most swimming medals in Mexican history. Azul Alvarez has her story.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings