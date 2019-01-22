Car vs America
EP 12 Rally Cats

New Hampshire Nerds

Mike and Raph are in New Hampshire to learn tactical driving. To complete their training they’ll take America’s last great sedan, the Ford Crown Victoria, through a head-to-head time trial, testing all they’ve learned.

Jan 22, 2019

Jan 11, 2018

EP 12 Rally Cats

3:38

Jan 10, 2018

In Rally Racing, Blame it on the Co-Driver

Jan 04, 2018

EP 11 Rally Cross Rubes

2:17

Jan 03, 2018

The Greatest Sport You've Never Heard Of: Rallycross

4:12

Dec 22, 2017

The Guys Take a Ride of the Future

Dec 21, 2017

EP 10 Future Freaks

22:23

Dec 14, 2017

EP 9 Quirky Cars in La La Land

4:53

Dec 13, 2017

The Rambler That Embodies a Weirdo, Rebel Hot Rod...

5:35

Dec 07, 2017

Here's What Happened When H2Oi Was Canceled

