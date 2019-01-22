New Hampshire Nerds
Mike and Raph are in New Hampshire to learn tactical driving. To complete their training they’ll take America’s last great sedan, the Ford Crown Victoria, through a head-to-head time trial, testing all they’ve learned.
Mike and Raph are in New Hampshire to learn tactical driving. To complete their training they’ll take America’s last great sedan, the Ford Crown Victoria, through a head-to-head time trial, testing all they’ve learned.
You can also watch:
Mike and Raph are in New Hampshire to learn tactical driving. To complete their training they’ll take America’s last great sedan, the Ford Crown Victoria, through a head-to-head time trial, testing all they’ve learned.
Clickhere
to see local listings