Fuel theft in Mexico caused gasoline shortages to rise

Teachers in Los Angeles go on strike

The 30,000 members of United Teachers Los Angeles went on strike Monday after they rejected the school district’s new contract deal. Schools continue to be open for students, except for pre-schools.

Jan 18, 2019

