UNews
Up Next

Federal employees look for other income to pay the bills

ICE sending fines to undocumented immigrants

Under federal law, immigrants may be fined up to $500 a day if they don’t comply with deportation orders. Immigration experts say the fines had never been implemented until now.

You can also watch:

CE_sending_fines_to_undocumented_immigra

You are watching

Jan 17, 2019

ICE sending fines to undocumented immigrants

Federal_employees_look_for_other_income_

2:33

Jan 17, 2019

Federal employees look for other income to pay...

Private_El_Chapo_texts_read_out_in_court

2:48

Jan 17, 2019

Private El Chapo texts read out in court

Fact_checking_the_president_s_speech

1:12

Jan 16, 2019

Fact checking the president's speech

Interview__Brennan_Center_s_Elizabeth_Go

4:00

Jan 16, 2019

Interview: Brennan Center's Elizabeth Goitein on...

21_states_to_raise_minimum_wage

2:03

Jan 16, 2019

21 states to raise minimum wage

Bishops_gather_to_discuss_sexual_abuse_a

2:07

Jan 16, 2019

Bishops gather to discuss sexual abuse amid protests

Hundreds_of_Nicaraguans_pray_for_peace_d

2:32

Jan 16, 2019

Hundreds of Nicaraguans pray for peace during...

Netflix_film__Bird_Box__inspires_potenti

2:10

Jan 16, 2019

Netflix film "Bird Box" inspires potentially...

Mexico_requests_an_investigation_into_th

2:05

Jan 16, 2019

Mexico requests an investigation into the the...

ICE sending fines to undocumented immigrants

Under federal law, immigrants may be fined up to $500 a day if they don’t comply with deportation orders. Immigration experts say the fines had never been implemented until now.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings