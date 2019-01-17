ICE sending fines to undocumented immigrants
Under federal law, immigrants may be fined up to $500 a day if they don’t comply with deportation orders. Immigration experts say the fines had never been implemented until now.
Under federal law, immigrants may be fined up to $500 a day if they don’t comply with deportation orders. Immigration experts say the fines had never been implemented until now.
You can also watch:
Under federal law, immigrants may be fined up to $500 a day if they don’t comply with deportation orders. Immigration experts say the fines had never been implemented until now.
Clickhere
to see local listings