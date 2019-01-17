UNews
ICE sending fines to undocumented immigrants

Two Mississippi girls accused of killing mother

Two Mississippi girls, aged 12 and 14 were arrested for stabbing and shooting their mother, Erica Nicole Hall, to death. Robin Comey, an aunt of the victim, reacts to her niece’s death.

Jan 17, 2019

Two Mississippi girls accused of killing mother

Jan 17, 2019

ICE sending fines to undocumented immigrants

Jan 17, 2019

Federal employees look for other income to pay...

Jan 17, 2019

Private El Chapo texts read out in court

Jan 16, 2019

Fact checking the president's speech

Jan 16, 2019

Interview: Brennan Center's Elizabeth Goitein on...

Jan 16, 2019

21 states to raise minimum wage

Jan 16, 2019

Bishops gather to discuss sexual abuse amid protests

Jan 16, 2019

Hundreds of Nicaraguans pray for peace during...

Jan 16, 2019

Netflix film "Bird Box" inspires potentially...

