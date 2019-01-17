Interview: University of Texas El Paso professor Josiah Heyman on the US border
The director of the Center for Inter-American and Border Studies at the UTEP discusses US border issues and President Trump’s wall.
The director of the Center for Inter-American and Border Studies at the UTEP discusses US border issues and President Trump’s wall.
You can also watch:
The director of the Center for Inter-American and Border Studies at the UTEP discusses US border issues and President Trump’s wall.
Clickhere
to see local listings