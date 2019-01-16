UNews
Yemeni mother granted visa to visit dying child

The mother of a two year old child dying in a California hospital was finally granted a US visa to say goodbye to him. She had been waiting 18 months due to President Trump’s travel ban.

Jan 16, 2019

Jan 16, 2019

Party ends in tragedy when 40 year old priest is...

Jan 15, 2019

Mexican Folk music is a surprise hit in Russia

Jan 15, 2019

Nicaraguan Catholic priest arrested in San Francisco

Jan 15, 2019

Police officers from El Chapo's 2015 prison...

Jan 15, 2019

Advertisers leave Tucker Carlson after remarks...

Jan 15, 2019

Honduran mom from viral tear gas photo passes...

Jan 15, 2019

20 year old accused of attempting to abort...

Jan 15, 2019

Hispanic caucus visits border facilities...

Jan 15, 2019

Woman attacked after attempting to pet a...

