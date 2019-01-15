UNews
Up Next

Honduran mom from viral tear gas photo passes Tijuana port of entry

Advertisers leave Tucker Carlson after remarks about immigration

Fox News host Tucker Carlson stands by his comments regarding immigrants, claiming they were taken out of context. Advertisers nonetheless pull their funding.

You can also watch:

Advertisers_leave_Tucker_Carlson_after_r

You are watching

Jan 15, 2019

Advertisers leave Tucker Carlson after remarks...

Honduran_mom_from_viral_tear_gas_photo_p

3:17

Jan 15, 2019

Honduran mom from viral tear gas photo passes...

20_year_old_accused_of_attempting_to_abo

2:37

Jan 15, 2019

20 year old accused of attempting to abort...

Hispanic_caucus_visits_border_facilities

2:02

Jan 15, 2019

Hispanic caucus visits border facilities...

Woman_attacked_after_attempting_to_pet_a

2:07

Jan 15, 2019

Woman attacked after attempting to pet a...

Immigrant_rights_groups_demanding_invest

3:20

Jan 15, 2019

Immigrant rights groups demanding investigation...

Safety_commission_uncovers_flaws_in_poli

2:28

Jan 15, 2019

Safety commission uncovers flaws in police...

Mexican_president_expresses_deep_love_of

2:23

Jan 15, 2019

Mexican president expresses deep love of baseball

Man_who_defended_woman_from_racial_attac

2:23

Jan 15, 2019

Man who defended woman from racial attack on...

Mexican_woman_joins__Zero_Garbage__proje

2:18

Jan 15, 2019

Mexican woman joins "Zero Garbage" project

Advertisers leave Tucker Carlson after remarks about immigration

Fox News host Tucker Carlson stands by his comments regarding immigrants, claiming they were taken out of context. Advertisers nonetheless pull their funding.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings