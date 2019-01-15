UNews
Up Next

Woman attacked after attempting to pet a stranger's dog

Hispanic caucus visits border facilities following death of seven year old

Following the death of Jakelin, the seven year old Guatemalan girl, members of the Hispanic caucus toured the CBP facilities as part of calls for an investigation.

You can also watch:

Hispanic_caucus_visits_border_facilities

You are watching

Jan 15, 2019

Hispanic caucus visits border facilities...

Woman_attacked_after_attempting_to_pet_a

2:07

Jan 15, 2019

Woman attacked after attempting to pet a...

Immigrant_rights_groups_demanding_invest

3:20

Jan 15, 2019

Immigrant rights groups demanding investigation...

Safety_commission_uncovers_flaws_in_poli

2:28

Jan 15, 2019

Safety commission uncovers flaws in police...

Mexican_president_expresses_deep_love_of

2:23

Jan 15, 2019

Mexican president expresses deep love of baseball

Man_who_defended_woman_from_racial_attac

2:23

Jan 15, 2019

Man who defended woman from racial attack on...

Mexican_woman_joins__Zero_Garbage__proje

2:18

Jan 15, 2019

Mexican woman joins "Zero Garbage" project

Veracruz_judge_faces_controversy_for_lux

2:30

Jan 15, 2019

Veracruz judge faces controversy for luxury items

First_migrants_from_caravan_released_

2:07

Jan 15, 2019

First migrants from caravan released.

Mexican_Folk_music_is_a_surprise_hit_in_

3:42

Dec 21, 2018

Mexican Folk music is a surprise hit in Russia

Hispanic caucus visits border facilities following death of seven year old

Following the death of Jakelin, the seven year old Guatemalan girl, members of the Hispanic caucus toured the CBP facilities as part of calls for an investigation.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings