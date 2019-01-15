UNews
Up Next

Safety commission uncovers flaws in police response to Parkland Shooting

Immigrant rights groups demanding investigation into death of seven year old girl

Less than 24 hours after her release from a CBP detention center, a seven year old Guatemalan girl died. Now, immigrant rights groups are demanding an investigation.

You can also watch:

Immigrant_rights_groups_demanding_invest

You are watching

Jan 15, 2019

Immigrant rights groups demanding investigation...

Safety_commission_uncovers_flaws_in_poli

2:28

Jan 15, 2019

Safety commission uncovers flaws in police...

Mexican_president_expresses_deep_love_of

2:23

Jan 15, 2019

Mexican president expresses deep love of baseball

Man_who_defended_woman_from_racial_attac

2:23

Jan 15, 2019

Man who defended woman from racial attack on...

Mexican_woman_joins__Zero_Garbage__proje

2:18

Jan 15, 2019

Mexican woman joins "Zero Garbage" project

Veracruz_judge_faces_controversy_for_lux

2:30

Jan 15, 2019

Veracruz judge faces controversy for luxury items

First_migrants_from_caravan_released_

2:07

Jan 15, 2019

First migrants from caravan released.

Mexican_Folk_music_is_a_surprise_hit_in_

3:42

Dec 21, 2018

Mexican Folk music is a surprise hit in Russia

UNews

3:18

Dec 06, 2018

UNews Newscast

Refugee_family_hopes_for_second_chance_a

2:45

Dec 06, 2018

Refugee family hopes for second chance at asylum

Immigrant rights groups demanding investigation into death of seven year old girl

Less than 24 hours after her release from a CBP detention center, a seven year old Guatemalan girl died. Now, immigrant rights groups are demanding an investigation.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings