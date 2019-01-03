Drug Wars
Up Next

The Race is on

The Trap is Set

With dangerous threats identified and targeted, the Foreign Operations Branch and other units partner together to apprehend convicted felons and smugglers before they can rejoin other cartel operatives.

You can also watch:

The_Trap_is_Set

You are watching

Jan 03, 2019

The Trap is Set

The_Race_is_on

Jan 02, 2019

The Race is on

Bricks_in_the_Wall

Dec 20, 2018

Bricks in the Wall

Joint_Operations

Dec 20, 2018

Joint Operations

Smuggler_s_Cove

Dec 20, 2018

Smuggler's Cove

The_Rio_Grande_Smokescreen

Dec 20, 2018

The Rio Grande Smokescreen

Every_Dog_Has_Its_Day

Dec 19, 2018

Every Dog Has Its Day

Grave_Danger

Dec 19, 2018

Grave Danger

Drug_Store_Cartel

Dec 18, 2018

Drug Store Cartel

A_River_Runs_Through_This

Dec 04, 2018

A River Runs Through This

The Trap is Set

With dangerous threats identified and targeted, the Foreign Operations Branch and other units partner together to apprehend convicted felons and smugglers before they can rejoin other cartel operatives.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings