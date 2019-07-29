What happens when California dreaming becomes a nightmare?When people head to Humboldt County, California in search of quick riches in the form of marijuana, often times they are unaware of the price they might ultimately pay in the illegal cannabis growing capital of the United States. The area produces at least 60% of the black market marijuana crop in the US, and also leads the state in missing persons cases.The series dives into the disappearance of one of these individuals, following the trail of 29-year-old Garret Rodriguez who goes missing on Murder Mountain. His disappearance and the events surrounding the investigation into his whereabouts threaten to expose a wild, lawless place, and will forever change the local community.