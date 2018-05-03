The Fusion Feed
Up Next

Overlooked No More

The Fusion Feed

The Nicaraguan Awakening

An inside look at the protests that erupted in Nicaragua. Also, a small-town cop takes on the opioid crisis. Plus, a glance at Fusion’s new podcast, The Brave and Donald Trump visits Stormy Daniels’ new cooking show.

MORE The Fusion Feed

nicaraguafeed_web

The Nicaraguan Awakening

An inside look at the protests that erupted in...

overlooked

5:17

Overlooked No More

The New York Times recently launched Overlooked, a...

thefeed5050

Let's Get to 50/50

A movement to create healthy men and end violence...

tobombornot_WEB

To Bomb or Not to Bomb

On this episode of The FUSION Feed, we look at how...

thefeedpoilicebrutality

6:20

Police Brutality / Black Mothers / Justice Seekers

Well before the Parkland shooting, The Center for...

icecrackdown

3:43

ICE Crackdown

Romina Puga reports on the impact of ICE’s...

The_Empathy_Gap

22:25

The Empathy Gap

The latest chemical attacks in Syria and the...

The_Brain_Science_of_Adolescents

4:25

The Brain Science of Adolescents

When a child commits a crime, it's almost...

feed thumb confinement

4:00

Children in Solitary Confinement

Many countries have outlawed solitary confinement...

juvjusep

22:25

Juvenile Injustice

A look at juvenile justice in America with Kim...

Our Shows

See all Shows

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings