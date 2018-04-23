The Fusion Feed
Overlooked No More

The New York Times recently launched Overlooked, a project dedicated to remarkable women who made major contributions to the world but died without an obit from the paper of record. The Times estimates that 80 to 85% of their obits dating back to the 1850s have been dedicated to men, mostly white. Now the paper is trying to set the record straight to represent a more diverse, equal society. Amy Padnani—the editor who came up with the idea—says “looking back at the obituary archives can be a lesson in how society values certain people.”

