Police Brutality / Black Mothers / Justice Seekers
Well before the Parkland shooting, The Center for Investigative Reporting and Glassbreaker Films – with funding from the Helen Gurley Brown Foundation – produced a short documentary on gun violence, focusing on some of the cases that have not been receiving much media attention. Directed and produced by Débora Silva, “Oscar” takes us right into the heart of the struggle of black mothers seeking justice for years for their children who have been killed by the police.