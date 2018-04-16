The Fusion Feed
Police Brutality / Black Mothers / Justice Seekers

Well before the Parkland shooting, The Center for Investigative Reporting and Glassbreaker Films – with funding from the Helen Gurley Brown Foundation – produced a short documentary on gun violence, focusing on some of the cases that have not been receiving much media attention. Directed and produced by Débora Silva, “Oscar” takes us right into the heart of the struggle of black mothers seeking justice for years for their children who have been killed by the police.

6:20

Police Brutality / Black Mothers / Justice Seekers

Well before the Parkland shooting, The Center for...

icecrackdown

3:43

ICE Crackdown

Romina Puga reports on the impact of ICE’s...

The_Empathy_Gap

22:25

The Empathy Gap

The latest chemical attacks in Syria and the...

The_Brain_Science_of_Adolescents

4:25

The Brain Science of Adolescents

When a child commits a crime, it's almost...

feed thumb confinement

4:00

Children in Solitary Confinement

Many countries have outlawed solitary confinement...

juvjusep

22:25

Juvenile Injustice

A look at juvenile justice in America with Kim...

Behind_the_Scenes

4:12

Behind the Scenes of Happy Ending with Nando Vila

The Feed visits the set of Fusion’s political...

manipelections

4:35

Manipulating elections can be deadly

The UK’s Channel 4 News’ undercover reporting...

prkland2

4:15

Parkland Students Keep Up the Fight for Gun Control

After surviving the shooting at Marjory Stoneman...

March_For_Our_Lives

22:25

March For Our Lives

Parkland students go to DC for the March For Our...

