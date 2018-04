As we age, our bodies change and so do our brains. Studies show that young people are more likely to engage in risky behavior. The cure? For some, it’s simply growing up. So when a child commits a crime, it’s almost impossible to determine whether it was that child’s true character or simply traits of a growing, adolescent brain. Fusion TV’s Kim Brooks talks to Kai Wright, host of WNYC’s ‘Caught’ podcast, about juvenile justice.