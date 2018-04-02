Happy Ending with Nando Vila
Welcome To Class, Kids. We’re Going to Learn You About Education.

Happy Ending with Nando Vila

EP 7 Preventers: Climate War

The Preventers superhero group try to figure out how to punch carbon in the face. It’s their attempt to save the world from climate change. “Happy Ending” tries to understand our absurd world through absurdity.

EP 7 Preventers: Climate War

The Preventers superhero group try to figure out...

Welcome To Class, Kids. We’re Going to Learn You...

Here’s the issue: when you privatize a public...

EP 5 Desperate House Hunters

Nando searches for a starter home in this HGTV...

Look, the Rent is Just Too Damn High

One out of every three households in America is...

There's Nothing More American than Imperialism, Baby

We live in a divided country, but there's one...

EP 4 Danger Zone: U.S. Imperialism

A reimagined Top Gun sees Nando join the drone...

Healthcare sucks. But why? And how do we fix it?

The problem is that healthcare is fundamentally...

EP 3 Health Scare

When Steph's arm falls off, she and Nando learn how...

EP 2 Gig Economy

Nando tests out a series of gigs to learn how our...

Joe Kennedy III's Commitment to Health Care and His...

America loves a good political dynasty, and the...

