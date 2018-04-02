The Fusion Feed
Juvenile Injustice

A look at juvenile justice in America with Kim Brooks and Kai Wright, host of WNYC’s ‘Caught’ podcast. Why are we placing them in solitary confinement? What does juvenile justice reform look like?

Behind the Scenes of Happy Ending with Nando Vila

The Feed visits the set of Fusion’s political...

Manipulating elections can be deadly

The UK’s Channel 4 News’ undercover reporting...

Parkland Students Keep Up the Fight for Gun Control

After surviving the shooting at Marjory Stoneman...

March For Our Lives

Parkland students go to DC for the March For Our...

Death at the Border

Exploring the border crossings at the US-Mexico...

The Divided

The Center for Investigative Reporting and...

A Deep Dive Into the Making of Food Exposed

Nelufar Hedayat sits down with The FUSION Feed to...

To Fight for Your Rights

The West Virginia teachers strike highlights the...

Oklahoma Schools Are Paying the Price for Oil and...

Following West Virginia’s successful...

