Juvenile Injustice
A look at juvenile justice in America with Kim Brooks and Kai Wright, host of WNYC’s ‘Caught’ podcast. Why are we placing them in solitary confinement? What does juvenile justice reform look like?
A look at juvenile justice in America with Kim Brooks and Kai Wright, host of WNYC’s ‘Caught’ podcast. Why are we placing them in solitary confinement? What does juvenile justice reform look like?
SEE ALL The Fusion Feed
Sat, Apr 07, 2018 - 6:00 am
8:00 pm
9:00 pm
9:30 pm
10:00 pm
Clickhere
to see local listings