EP 10 Sommelier / Salsa Dancer

Get Your Dancing Shoes–It's Salsa Time

Latin rhythm is in his blood, but David Ortiz is not a dancer. Big Papi heads to Miami’s Little Havana to learn to salsa. Let’s see if he can make it through the day without tripping over his own feet.

