Get Your Dancing Shoes–It's Salsa Time
Latin rhythm is in his blood, but David Ortiz is not a dancer. Big Papi heads to Miami’s Little Havana to learn to salsa. Let’s see if he can make it through the day without tripping over his own feet.
Latin rhythm is in his blood, but David Ortiz is not a dancer. Big Papi heads to Miami’s Little Havana to learn to salsa. Let’s see if he can make it through the day without tripping over his own feet.
SEE ALL Big Papi Needs a Job
Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 2:00 am
Clickhere
to see local listings