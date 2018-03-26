Up Next

Live Out Loud

EP 6 Get Schooled!

“Happy Ending” tries to understand our absurd world through absurdity. In this episode, Nando goes back to high school to learn about the dangers of privatizing public education. Spoiler alert: They take away football .

schooled_WB

EP 6 Get Schooled!

“Happy Ending” tries to understand our...

LIVEOUTLOUD_1920x1080_b (1)

0:58

Live Out Loud

We’re excited to announce a brand new look for...

The_Naked_Truth__Wasteland

0:58

Wasteland: A First Look

It’s been almost a year since Scott Pruitt...

The_Root_100

43:32

The Root 100—A Celebration of Black Excellence

Fusion partners with The Root at their annual gala...

Jeff___Mark_Bezos___Work___Life_Harmony

3:23

Jeff & Mark Bezos - Work - Life Harmony

Work – Life Harmony

Jeff___Mark_Bezos___Gifts_vs__Choices

2:17

Jeff & Mark Bezos - Gifts vs. Choices

Gifts vs. Choices

Jeff___Mark_Bezos___Adventure___Fellowsh

3:28

Jeff & Mark Bezos - Adventure & Fellowship

Adventure & Fellowship

Screen Shot 2017-11-03 at 3.34.41 PM

Prefecture Of Justice

We’re joined by Teen Vogue Editor-In-Chief...

Drowning_in_Drag

EP 5 Drowning in Drag

Eager to find love, both Holly and Brita are...

Screen Shot 2017-11-02 at 5.21.11 PM

2:18

Wearing 'Brownface' is never a good idea

The British documentary My Week as a Muslim has...

Our Shows

See all Shows

Schedule

NOW

Laughs

Sat, Mar 31, 2018 - 6:00 am

NEXT

Laughs

TONIGHT

Original Sin: Sex


8:00 pm

Pimp City: A Journey To The Center Of The Sex Slave Trade


9:00 pm

San Francisco Porn


10:00 pm

Original Sin: Sex


11:00 pm

view full schedule Find Your Channel

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings