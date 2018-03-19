The Fusion Feed
Up Next

A Deep Dive Into the Making of Food Exposed

The Fusion Feed

The Divided

The Center for Investigative Reporting and Glassbreaker Films, with support from the Helen Gurley Brown Foundation, produced a series of short documentaries called “The Divided.” One of them, “Between Life and Death,” looks at the crisis at the Arizona border, showing that both activists and pro-wall ranchers there are heartbroken that so many people die crossing over. But their solutions are very different.

Produced by The Center for Investigative Reporting and Glassbreaker Films

Funded by The Helen Gurley Brown Foundation

Directed and Produced by Débora Silva

MORE The Fusion Feed

New_Doc_Explores_Both_Sides_of_the_Borde

6:18

The Divided

The Center for Investigative Reporting and...

A_Deep_Dive_into_the_Making_of_Food_Expo

3:23

A Deep Dive Into the Making of Food Exposed

Nelufar Hedayat sits down with The FUSION Feed to...

To_Fight_for_Your_Rights

22:25

To Fight for Your Rights

The West Virginia teachers strike highlights the...

Oklahoma_Schools_are_Paying_the_Price_fo

3:43

Oklahoma Schools Are Paying the Price for Oil and...

Following West Virginia’s successful...

Not_All_Media_Reactions_to_Violence_are_

4:27

Not All Media Reactions to Violence Are Created Equal

Fusion's Feed commentator Miriti Murungi...

macys thumb clean

4:03

Hijabs Hit Macys.com

Islamic headscarves - or hijabs - are going...

Syrian_Journalist__Eastern_Ghouta_os_Hel

2:55

Message From Syria: Eastern Ghouta Is Hell on Earth

Young Syrian citizen-journalists are sending a...

feednra001

22:25

Taking Aim at the NRA

A look at the NRA’s power. Plus, what we can...

Drought_and_Climate_Change_threaten_Colo

5:32

Drought and Climate Change threaten Colombia's...

The Wayuu—Colombia's biggest indigenous...

Parkland_Students__We_Lost_Our_Innocence

4:17

Parkland Students: We Lost Our Innocence, We Are...

Jorge Ramos sits down with two students from the...

SEE ALL The Fusion Feed

Our Shows

See all Shows

Schedule

NOW

Drug Wars

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 5:00 pm

NEXT

Drug Wars

TONIGHT

Drug Wars


8:00 pm

Drug Wars


8:30 pm

Drug Wars


9:00 pm

Drug Wars


9:30 pm

view full schedule Find Your Channel

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings