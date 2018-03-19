The Center for Investigative Reporting and Glassbreaker Films, with support from the Helen Gurley Brown Foundation, produced a series of short documentaries called “The Divided.” One of them, “Between Life and Death,” looks at the crisis at the Arizona border, showing that both activists and pro-wall ranchers there are heartbroken that so many people die crossing over. But their solutions are very different.

Produced by The Center for Investigative Reporting and Glassbreaker Films

Funded by The Helen Gurley Brown Foundation

Directed and Produced by Débora Silva