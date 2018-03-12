The Fusion Feed
Oklahoma Schools Are Paying the Price for Oil and Gas Tax Cuts

Following West Virginia’s successful teachers’ strike, teachers in Oklahoma and other states are threatening to walk out if legislators don’t approve pay raises and other demands. Fusion’s investigative documentary “Wasteland” looked at how the state’s powerful oil and gas industry helped push through drastic corporate tax cuts, reducing much-needed revenue for education. Today, Oklahoma’s schools and the environment are still paying the price.

Not All Media Reactions to Violence Are Created Equal

Fusion's Feed commentator Miriti Murungi...

Hijabs Hit Macys.com

Islamic headscarves - or hijabs - are going...

Message From Syria: Eastern Ghouta Is Hell on Earth

Young Syrian citizen-journalists are sending a...

Taking Aim at the NRA

A look at the NRA’s power. Plus, what we can...

Drought and Climate Change threaten Colombia's...

The Wayuu—Colombia's biggest indigenous...

Parkland Students: We Lost Our Innocence, We Are...

Jorge Ramos sits down with two students from the...

Dancing to Heal the Wounds of Civil War in Syria

For Ahmad Joudeh, growing up in Syria meant...

How the Undocumented Youth Movement is Changing...

DREAMers are part of the American fabric. They’re...

Stop The Bulls**t, Guns Kill People

The statistics are startling. They’ve been...

