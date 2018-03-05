The Fusion Feed
Message From Syria: Eastern Ghouta Is Hell on Earth

Hijabs Hit Macys.com

Islamic headscarves—or hijabs—are going mainstream at Macys.com, exciting news for Fusion’s Feed correspondent Alaa Basatneh, and for many other American Muslim women who want to be fashionable while still following their traditional values. Whether it’s social progress or business, Muslim buying power is expected to reach $300 billion in the next two years, and it makes sense that big companies diversify their products and ads. But the collection will also fulfill a growing demand for more modest clothing even among non-Muslim women.

Taking Aim at the NRA

A look at the NRA’s power. Plus, what we can...

Drought and Climate Change threaten Colombia's...

The Wayuu—Colombia's biggest indigenous...

Parkland Students: We Lost Our Innocence, We Are...

Jorge Ramos sits down with two students from the...

Dancing to Heal the Wounds of Civil War in Syria

For Ahmad Joudeh, growing up in Syria meant...

How the Undocumented Youth Movement is Changing...

DREAMers are part of the American fabric. They’re...

Stop The Bulls**t, Guns Kill People

The statistics are startling. They’ve been...

Stepping Into History With The Alvin Ailey American...

Kim Brooks sits down with Robert Battle, the...

The Banana Republic Report: Trump's Grand Military...

Trump recently proposed a grand a military parade...

