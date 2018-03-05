Hijabs Hit Macys.com

Islamic headscarves—or hijabs—are going mainstream at Macys.com, exciting news for Fusion’s Feed correspondent Alaa Basatneh, and for many other American Muslim women who want to be fashionable while still following their traditional values. Whether it’s social progress or business, Muslim buying power is expected to reach $300 billion in the next two years, and it makes sense that big companies diversify their products and ads. But the collection will also fulfill a growing demand for more modest clothing even among non-Muslim women.