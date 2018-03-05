Look, the Rent is Just Too Damn High

Yeah, it’s too damn high, dammit.

One out of every three households in America is considered unaffordable, meaning they cost the people living in them more than 30% of their income. Half of those households cost over 50% of their income, so half of their paychecks go to pay for where they have to live.

On top of that, there is a homelessness crisis in America. In our country, over half a million people are homeless on any given night.

So you would think that this would be an issue that dominated our political discussion. I mean, what can be more fundamental to a person’s life than a home. But an analysis by Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting found that not a single debate question in the 2016 presidential campaign had to do with housing. Compare that to the 178 questions asked about Russia and Vladimir Putin.

And that’s really weird. We just don’t think of housing as a political issue. But it is. The number of homeless people in a country as rich as ours should be exactly zero. It really isn’t that expensive to give them all housing; it would represent a tiny fraction of our overall federal budget. The fact that we allow half a million homeless people on our streets is simply a political choice.

And housing used to be considered an important political issue. According to The New York Times: “Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal established the federal public housing system to provide comfortable apartments with subsidized rents for hundreds of thousands of Americans. But as white working-class families moved out and poorer black and Hispanic families moved in, the federal government’s commitment withered.”

So our political leaders used to be committed to providing comfortable apartments for people, but then that commitment withered. Gee, I wonder why it withered….

Nothing comes to mind.

Anyway, we’re going to try to figure out why the hell our rents are so damn high, and we’re going to do it by parodying one of the most popular shows on TV today: HGTV’s endlessly addicting House Hunters!