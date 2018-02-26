Happy Ending with Nando Vila
Up Next

EP 4 Danger Zone: U.S. Imperialism

Happy Ending with Nando Vila

There's Nothing More American than Imperialism, Baby

We live in a divided country, but there’s one thing that Democrats and Republicans are unified about, and that’s foreign policy. They basically agree on what we should be doing in other countries: dominating them or blowing them up.

In the last couple years, America has been actively bombing at least 7 countries. And we have special forces in countless more. We have active military personnel spread out over roughly 150 countries. We man 800 bases worldwide.

We’re told by our leaders that this is absolutely necessary to keep us safe. And this assumption is rarely questioned. But maybe we should question it.

The hardest part is coming to terms with the realization that the leaders of the country we call home are perfectly willing to commit acts of extreme violence in our name. We just don’t want to see our leaders as violent people, so it becomes hard to reconcile that when we hear that in October 2015, the U.S. blew up a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Afghanistan, killing 42 people.

This isn’t because there’s an evil cabal of shadowy men with cigars sinisterly twirling their moustaches in dark rooms taking great pleasure in blowing up hospitals. The reality is that America is the most powerful nation in the world, and powerful nations tend to use their power in their own self interest.

This was true of the British Empire and the Mongol Empire and the Roman Empire. It’s just what empires do.

But empire has a price.

It’s impossible to know how many people we’ve killed since WWII, but some studies say roughly 20 million people. A lot of those deaths were in wars you’ve heard about like Vietnam and Iraq. But many were in wars you haven’t, like Cambodia. It’s not that they’re secret, there’s no conspiracy, we just don’t talk about them.

But we should talk about them way more. And we should try to understand what’s going on just beneath the surface. The murky zone that exists outside of polite discourse. The Danger Zone, if you will.

MORE Happy Ending with Nando Vila

There_s_Nothing_More_American_than_Imper

7:10

There's Nothing More American than Imperialism, Baby

We live in a divided country, but there's one...

heimperialismep04copy

EP 4 Danger Zone: U.S. Imperialism

A reimagined Top Gun sees Nando join the drone...

healthcare website

7:32

Healthcare sucks. But why? And how do we fix it?

The problem is that healthcare is fundamentally...

healthscare copy2

EP 3 Health Scare

When Steph's arm falls off, she and Nando learn how...

heep002 copy

EP 2 Gig Economy

Nando tests out a series of gigs to learn how our...

nando01-12

3:35

Joe Kennedy III's Commitment to Health Care and His...

America loves a good political dynasty, and the...

happyendingep03

22:25

EP 1 Killed by Capital

Nando sets out on a film noir detective hunt to...

capital01-2

7:07

Capital: What Is It And How Does It Behave?

Inequality colors every single issue affecting us...

gigeconthumbwebsite

7:27

Who Does the Gig Economy Work For?

Silicon Valley: It’s where nerds in garages make...

hepromoa01-2

1:03

Absurdity Gives Us Clarity and Contentment

These are dark times. But we all want to be on the...

SEE ALL Happy Ending with Nando Vila

Our Shows

See all Shows

Schedule

NOW

Fearless Chef

Fri, Mar 02, 2018 - 5:00 pm

NEXT

Drug Wars

TONIGHT

Drug Wars


8:00 pm

Drug Wars


8:30 pm

Drug Wars


9:00 pm

Drug Wars


9:30 pm

view full schedule Find Your Channel

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings