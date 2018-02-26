Happy Ending with Nando Vila
Happy Ending with Nando Vila

EP 4 Danger Zone: U.S. Imperialism

A reimagined Top Gun sees Nando join the drone program as he begins to have doubts about U.S. benevolence toward other countries. Happy Ending tries to understand our absurd world through absurdity.

There's Nothing More American than Imperialism, Baby

We live in a divided country, but there's one...

EP 4 Danger Zone: U.S. Imperialism

A reimagined Top Gun sees Nando join the drone...

Healthcare sucks. But why? And how do we fix it?

The problem is that healthcare is fundamentally...

EP 3 Health Scare

When Steph's arm falls off, she and Nando learn how...

EP 2 Gig Economy

Nando tests out a series of gigs to learn how our...

Joe Kennedy III's Commitment to Health Care and His...

America loves a good political dynasty, and the...

EP 1 Killed by Capital

Nando sets out on a film noir detective hunt to...

Capital: What Is It And How Does It Behave?

Inequality colors every single issue affecting us...

Who Does the Gig Economy Work For?

Silicon Valley: It’s where nerds in garages make...

Absurdity Gives Us Clarity and Contentment

These are dark times. But we all want to be on the...

