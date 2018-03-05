Parkland Students: We Lost Our Innocence, We Are Now Adults

Jorge Ramos sits down with two students from the Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., to talk about what they experienced while the mass shooting that killed 17 was taking place. One student, a blogger, filmed as he was hiding in his classroom. The students immigrated with their families from Venezuela and Colombia to find safety in the United States. Now they are witnesses and survivors of a school shooting, in a city recently named one of the safest in Florida.