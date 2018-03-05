Parkland Students: We Lost Our Innocence, We Are Now Adults

The Fusion Feed
Jorge Ramos sits down with two students from the Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., to talk about what they experienced while the mass shooting that killed 17 was taking place. One student, a blogger, filmed as he was hiding in his classroom. The students immigrated with their families from Venezuela and Colombia to find safety in the United States. Now they are witnesses and survivors of a school shooting, in a city recently named one of the safest in Florida.

syrian dancer feed website

5:08

Dancing to Heal the Wounds of Civil War in Syria

For Ahmad Joudeh, growing up in Syria meant...

laura dreamers website thumb

3:12

How the Undocumented Youth Movement is Changing...

DREAMers are part of the American fabric. They’re...

Stop_The_Bulls__t__Guns_Kill_People

1:37

Stop The Bulls**t, Guns Kill People

The statistics are startling. They’ve been...

alvin ailey thumb copy

4:53

Stepping Into History With The Alvin Ailey American...

Kim Brooks sits down with Robert Battle, the...

The_Banana_Republic_Report_on_Trumps_Gra

3:32

The Banana Republic Report: Trump's Grand Military...

Trump recently proposed a grand a military parade...

Now_You_Can_Check_if_Your_Favorite_Holly

3:53

Now You Can Check if Your Favorite Hollywood Movie...

Romina Puga explores the power of viewers over...

Screen Shot 2018-02-09 at 10.19.04 AM

5:08

Meet the Immigrant Youth Movement

The immigration policy debate is heavy with...

Mental_State_of_the_Union_Open

5:17

Trump's Mental State of the Union

Donald Trump is a legend in his own mind. The Feed...

A_Look_At_What_Hondurans_Would_Have_to_R

4:28

A Look At What Nicaraguans Would Have to Return to

Tim Rogers reports from a town in Nicaragua hit...

