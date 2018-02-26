Food Exposed with Nelafur Hedayat
Up Next

A First Look at Food Exposed with Nelufar Hedayat

Food Exposed with Nelafur Hedayat

A First Look at Food Exposed with Nelufar Hedayat

As she travels the world, Nelufar Hedayat reveals the true cost of food to people, animals, and the planet. This ambitious, sometimes shocking and revelatory series spans the globe from the North Pole to China, the oceans of West Africa to the forests of Asia to explore the future of food and how we’re going to feed our rapidly-expanding population. Food Exposed with Nelufar Hedayat premieres Tuesday, March 27 @ 8PM ET/PT on FUSION. Find out where to watch here.

 

MORE Food Exposed with Nelafur Hedayat

FE_EP.3_012copy3

1:00

A First Look at Food Exposed with Nelufar Hedayat

As she travels the world, Nelufar Hedayat reveals...

FE_EP.3_012copy3

1:00

A First Look at Food Exposed with Nelufar Hedayat

As she travels the world, Nelufar Hedayat reveals...

SEE ALL Food Exposed with Nelafur Hedayat

Our Shows

See all Shows

Schedule

NOW

Big Papi Needs a Job

Tue, Feb 27, 2018 - 9:00 am

NEXT

Car vs America

TONIGHT

Fearless Chef


8:00 pm

Drug Wars


9:00 pm

The Fusion Feed


9:30 pm

Nightline on Fusion


10:00 pm

view full schedule Find Your Channel

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings