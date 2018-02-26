A First Look at Food Exposed with Nelufar Hedayat

As she travels the world, Nelufar Hedayat reveals the true cost of food to people, animals, and the planet. This ambitious, sometimes shocking and revelatory series spans the globe from the North Pole to China, the oceans of West Africa to the forests of Asia to explore the future of food and how we’re going to feed our rapidly-expanding population. “Food Exposed with Nelufar Hedayat” premieres Tuesday, March 27 @ 8PM ET/PT on FUSION. Find out where to watch here.